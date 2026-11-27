The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has instructed Netflix to remove all Pakistani content.
Bengaluru screenings of a Pakistani series, Dar-E-Nijaat, have been cancelled.
The AICWA has called for a ban on Pakistani content in India.
Organisers in Bengaluru have called off two private screenings of the Pakistani drama series Dar-e-Nijaat after the planned gatherings drew public backlash and attention from local law enforcement.
Initially slated to take place on November 28 and December 5, the events were canceled by their respective hosts after promotional flyers circulating on social media drew widespread criticism. The first gathering, arranged by The Bloom Society Sister's Club, was set to happen at 6 p.m. on November 28 at a Frazer Town restaurant. As promotional posters spread online, several social media users took issue with the need for such gatherings. Cops intervened.
Billed as the city's inaugural viewing of the show's 34th and 35th episodes, the evening was also intended to feature an accompanying Persian and Arabic banquet. Due to the ensuing controversy, the hosts confirmed that both the episode viewing and the themed dinner were scrapped.
A second, separate event coordinated by The Star Club had been scheduled for December 5 inside a private Bengaluru theater. Representatives for both groups later verified to The Hindu that their programs would no longer proceed. Addressing the situation, Bengaluru Chief Commissioner of Police R. Hithendra stated that authorities were reaching out to those behind the events to gather further information and determine whether any on-ground police intervention was necessary.
These cancellations happen amid heightened regulatory scrutiny over cross-border entertainment in India. Recently, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed Netflix to prevent Pakistani-produced programming from being accessible to Indian viewers. As per sources cited by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the ministry instructed the streaming giant to strictly enforce a government advisory issued on May 8, 2025, which prohibits the distribution of content originating from Pakistan.
Dar-e-Nijaat Cast, Synopsis
Helmed by filmmaker Saqib Khan, the Pakistani spiritual romance Dar-e-Nijaat has drawn widespread critical and audience praise, largely driven by Sheheryar Munawar’s standout portrayal of the protagonist, Abu Bakar.
At the heart of the narrative is Zaryab, a young woman romantically involved with her lifelong friend, Zamil. When she earns a coveted spot at Harvard University, she contemplates turning down the prestigious offer to prioritize their bond. Her plans unravel, however, when Zamil abandons her to wed someone else.
Devastated by the betrayal and second-guessing her life choices, Zaryab eventually crosses paths with Abu Bakar, a devout, grounded individual whose values stand in sharp contrast to Zamil’s. Through their evolving connection, the story delves into the emotional fallout of Zaryab's past while examining how faith and societal pressures dictate the characters' trajectories.
Debuting on a Pakistani streaming platform in August, the show became a massive digital phenomenon. By October, after airing 23 episodes, it had surpassed 1.7 billion views across various social media channels.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Cast
Ahead of its December 4 debut, Netflix’s forthcoming Pakistani drama Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, headlined by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, is also encountering demands for a boycott in India, following formal objections raised by Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey and the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). Adapted from a bestselling Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the writer behind Humsafar, which turned Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan into cross-border household names, the series extends her long-standing creative partnership with producer Momina Duraid.
Alongside Fawad and Mahira, the sprawling ensemble features Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, and Khushhal Khan, joined by Nadia Khan, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Aamina Sheikh, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.
The lineup also delivers several familiar reunions for fans: Fawad previously starred alongside Sanam Saeed in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh, and shared the screen with Mahira in The Legend of Maula Jatt, Pakistan’s highest-grossing film ever.