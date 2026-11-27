Shreyas Iyer will join Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League in Nagpur, while Suryakumar Yadav will remain captain as the team enters the business end

The presence of Iyer and Suryakumar, both of whom have captained India in T20Is, adds another layer to Mumbai’s campaign.

Leadership, though, stays unchanged. Reports suggested that Suryakumar, who has been in impressive form, will retain the captaincy, ensuring continuity as Mumbai enters the business end of the competition.

Iyer has trained at the Brabourne Stadium over the past couple of days and is expected to join the squad in Nagpur before the Super League begins.

The move gives Mumbai extra batting depth ahead of the Super League in Nagpur . It also puts two India T20I captains in the same squad as Mumbai pushes for the title.

Iyer, India’s T20I captain, comes in for the business end of the tournament as Mumbai looks to build on its unbeaten group-stage run. Suryakumar, the former India T20I captain, keeps charge of the side despite Iyer’s arrival.

Shreyas Iyer will join Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League in Nagpur from Monday, strengthening the side’s batting line-up. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the team.

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