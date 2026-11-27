Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyers call it a documentary trial

Sukesh's lawyers also said, according to a Hindustan Times report, that he has not been convicted in any of the cases, apart from one that is also under appeal. Through his lawyers, Sukesh has asked for a deferment of the release and a pre-screening of the documentary specifically for him. He said the movie and its trailers won't be released until the prosecution evidence in the listed trials reaches a conclusion. The report has also mentioned that Netflix and the makers have not yet responded to the notice.