Sukesh's lawyers argued that the court is examining the allegations explored in the documentary
Advocate Anant Malik has stated that the filmmakers and Netflix took 72 hours to respond
As for Love Scam Aur Dhokha, the movie delves deep into Sukesh's life
Famous alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has served a legal notice to the makers of Netflix's upcoming documentary named Love Scam Aur Dhoka: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. Sukesh Chandrashekhar Netflix documentary is based on his life and the criminal cases against him. Through his legal representative, Sukesh sought to postpone the documentary's release until the prosecution's evidence is recorded.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar sends legal notice related to the documentary
Anantam Legal, Sukesh's lawyers, argued that the allegations explored in the documentary Love Scam Aur Dhoka: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story are being examined by the courts. These include the alleged ₹200 crore extortion and claims related to the activities inside the Tihar Jail.
The notice Advocate Anant Malik has issued states that the filmmakers and Netflix took 72 hours to respond and that the movie is slated for a December 18 release. A special MCOCA court located at Rouse Avenue in Delhi is hearing the matter, where the prosecution's evidence is being recorded.
Sukesh's legal team has also alleged that the documentary makers did not contact him to seek his account of the events. His lawyers objected to the release of the movie while the trials are ongoing and argued that it could expose allegations to the public before they have been tested in court.
Apart from seeking a delay, the notice reportedly demands a pre-release screening of the documentary for Sukesh, written assurance that the film and its promotional material will not be released until the prosecution evidence is concluded, and the withdrawal of publicity material describing him as a 'conman'.
Sukesh Chandrasekhar's lawyers call it a documentary trial
Sukesh's lawyers also said, according to a Hindustan Times report, that he has not been convicted in any of the cases, apart from one that is also under appeal. Through his lawyers, Sukesh has asked for a deferment of the release and a pre-screening of the documentary specifically for him. He said the movie and its trailers won't be released until the prosecution evidence in the listed trials reaches a conclusion. The report has also mentioned that Netflix and the makers have not yet responded to the notice.
As for Love Scam Aur Dhokha, the movie delves deep into Sukesh's life. He has been accused of orchestrating a grand web of deception.