December is almost here, and with the temperatures dropping and holiday plans taking shape, there is no better time to settle in with a good romantic drama. If your idea of a perfect winter evening involves a warm blanket, something comforting to eat, and a love story that keeps you smiling, Chinese dramas have plenty to offer. From snowy ski-resort romances and charming college love stories to elaborate period dramas filled with unexpected chemistry, these C-dramas make for an enjoyable holiday binge.