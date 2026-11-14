Seven Chinese dramas bring romance and feel-good stories to your December watchlist.
From snowy settings to college romances, these shows suit cosy winter evenings.
Explore seven C-dramas featuring love, family, friendship, and heartwarming moments.
December is almost here, and with the temperatures dropping and holiday plans taking shape, there is no better time to settle in with a good romantic drama. If your idea of a perfect winter evening involves a warm blanket, something comforting to eat, and a love story that keeps you smiling, Chinese dramas have plenty to offer. From snowy ski-resort romances and charming college love stories to elaborate period dramas filled with unexpected chemistry, these C-dramas make for an enjoyable holiday binge.
Whether you are a regular C-drama viewer or looking to explore the genre, here are seven Chinese dramas worth adding to your December watchlist.
Best Chinese romantic dramas to watch this December:
1. Ski into Love
If there is one drama that fits the winter mood rather perfectly, it is Ski into Love. Starring Esther Yu and Lin Yi, this romantic drama brings together snowy landscapes, sports and a relationship that develops through unexpected circumstances.
The story follows Wei Zhi, a manga artist whose career takes a hit after a public scandal. Seeking a fresh start, she finds herself at a ski resort, where she crosses paths with an ex-professional snowboarder now working as a coach. What begins as an unexpected meeting gradually turns into a story about healing, second chances and finding love when life does not go according to plan.
Where to Watch: Check Netflix, Viki, and other regional streaming platforms to see what's available.
2. The Prisoner of Beauty
For viewers who enjoy period romances with political intrigue, The Prisoner of Beauty is worth a spot on the list. Featuring Song Zu'er and Liu Yuning, the drama revolves around an arranged marriage between two people from rival clans.
What is supposed to be a political arrangement soon becomes more complicated as the couple navigates family expectations, old rivalries, and their growing feelings for each other. The appeal lies in watching two guarded individuals slowly move from suspicion to affection. Add elaborate costumes, family politics and a fair share of romantic tension, and you have an engaging period drama for the holidays.
Where to Watch: Netflix and WeTV.
3. Hidden Love
Some romances are best enjoyed when they take their time, and Hidden Love is a lovely example. Starring Zhao Lusi and Chen Zheyuan, the drama follows Sang Zhi, who develops feelings for her older brother's best friend, Duan Jiaxu.
Her childhood crush eventually gets a new dimension when they find themselves in the same university environment. However, growing up and understanding what love means are two different things. The series balances youthful excitement with the uncertainties of a first serious relationship. Its warm performances and natural romantic moments make it an easy recommendation for anyone looking for something light-hearted.
Where to Watch: Netflix and YouTube, depending on regional availability.
4. Love in the Clouds
If you prefer your romance with fantasy, revenge and elaborate period settings, Love in the Clouds brings all three together. Starring Hou Minghao and Lu Yuxiao, the drama follows a warrior who loses a supernatural martial arts tournament and sets out to seek revenge against the man responsible.
However, disguises, poison and unresolved grudges complicate her plans. What follows is a mix of fantasy, action and slow-burn romance, with the two leads caught between their personal ambitions and growing attraction. The fight sequences and striking costumes also make this an appealing watch for viewers who enjoy grand costume dramas.
Where to Watch: Viki and other streaming platforms carrying the series.
5. When I Fly Towards You
Not every holiday watch needs a complicated plot. Sometimes, a straightforward school romance is all you need. When I Fly Towards You, featuring Zhang Miaoyi and Zhou Yiran, follows Su Zaizai, a cheerful student who develops a crush on her reserved classmate Zhang Lurang.
While she makes an effort to get closer to him, his quiet personality and guarded nature make things interesting. Their relationship gradually develops through everyday school experiences, friendships and the excitement of growing up. The drama's uncomplicated storytelling and charming characters make it particularly enjoyable for viewers who prefer wholesome romances over unnecessary misunderstandings.
6. Perfect Match
For those who enjoy family dramas alongside romance, Perfect Match offers a little more than one central love story. The series follows a mother who relocates with her five daughters and sets out to find suitable matches for them.
Naturally, things do not go entirely according to plan. Between matchmaking attempts, family disagreements and unexpected romantic developments, the story brings plenty of comedy and relationship drama. Its ensemble cast and multiple romantic tracks make it a good choice when you want something entertaining without getting too invested in one storyline.
Where to Watch: Check Netflix for regional availability.
7. Put Your Head on My Shoulder
Rounding off the list is Put Your Head on My Shoulder, a college romance starring Xing Fei and Lin Yi. The story follows Si Tu Mo, a university student approaching graduation who is uncertain about her future. An unexpected living arrangement brings her together with Gu Weiyi, a science student who happens to be her mother's friend's son.
Their shared everyday experiences gradually turn into something more romantic. Rather than relying on dramatic twists, the series finds its charm in small interactions, awkward moments and the gradual development of a relationship. It is a comforting watch for anyone who enjoys uncomplicated romance and slice-of-life storytelling.
Whether you prefer a sweet campus love story or a romance filled with family drama and unexpected twists, these C-dramas have something for every mood. Pick a title, settle in and let the holiday binge-watching begin.