Crazy Rich Asians Returns After 7 Years: What We Know About HBO’s New Series

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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With a new writer and filming planned in Southeast Asia, the upcoming show could take the story beyond the 2018 romantic comedy.

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Crazy Rich Asians Returns
Crazy Rich Asians To Get A Sequel Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • HBO is reportedly developing a Crazy Rich Asians sequel series seven years later.

  • Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronnie Chieng are expected to return.

  • Filming is planned in Malaysia and Singapore, with Amy Wang writing the scripts.

The Crazy Rich Asians sequel series is reportedly moving forward at HBO, seven years after the original film became a major box-office success. According to Variety, Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronnie Chieng are expected to return. The project will take the form of a series featuring one-hour episodes rather than another feature film.

Crazy Rich Asians sequel series: Who is returning?

The returning cast brings back several key actors from the 2018 romantic comedy. Wu played Rachel Chu, a New Yorker who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young, played by Golding, and discovers the wealth and family tensions surrounding him. Yeoh portrayed Nick’s formidable mother, Eleanor, while Chieng also appeared in the film.

Jon M. Chu, who directed the original, will not direct the series. Amy Wang is reportedly attached to write the scripts. Filming is planned in Malaysia and Singapore next year, although further production details have not been announced. Awkwafina's involvement has not been confirmed.

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The sequel series is rumoured to draw from China Rich Girlfriend, the second novel in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy. The book follows Rachel and Nick’s story beyond the events of the first novel, opening up more of the wealthy social circles introduced in Crazy Rich Asians. HBO has not officially confirmed the adaptation or revealed the full plot.

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Released in 2018, the original film grossed around $174 million domestically, according to Box Office Mojo, and received broadly positive reviews. Its commercial success helped establish the property as a prominent Hollywood romantic comedy featuring an Asian ensemble cast.

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The HBO series has no confirmed release date yet. With filming planned for next year, more details about the cast, story and production timeline are expected as the project develops.

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