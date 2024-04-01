Art & Entertainment

'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' Teaser Review: Dibakar Banerjee Brings Three Parallel Stories Which Are Bolder And Risque

After much anticipation, the teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' is here. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film will release on April 19.

Snigdha Nalini
Snigdha Nalini
YouTube
'Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

In 2010, Dibakar Banerjee released ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha.’ Since then, till now, the movie has gained cult status, and it is a part of popular culture. Almost 14 years after the release of the first film, the makers are now ready with the sequel. The teaser of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ is out now and it is bolder than ever.

The 2:13 minute teaser of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ revolves around three stories. The first story is of a trans actor who participates in a dance reality show and then a show that will remind you of ‘Bigg Boss.’ The second story revolves around a person who is sexually assaulted. The third story revolves around a live stream gamer who finds his intimate moments making their way on the internet.

Take a look at the teaser of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ here.

From the looks of the teaser of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’, Dibakar Banerjee has chosen three relevant stories that will captivate the audience. The stories capture the essence of the plot quite well and it is true to the theme of the film. These stories stand up to the level that was set by the first film of the franchise. It takes the audience into the digital world and explores how love and betrayal take place in today’s era. Staying true to the theme, it is bolder, and it perfectly encapsulates the nuances of modern-day relationships. The movie has cameo roles by Anu Malik, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, and Uorfi Javed.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film has been produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It is set to release on April 19, 2024.

