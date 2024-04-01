From the looks of the teaser of ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’, Dibakar Banerjee has chosen three relevant stories that will captivate the audience. The stories capture the essence of the plot quite well and it is true to the theme of the film. These stories stand up to the level that was set by the first film of the franchise. It takes the audience into the digital world and explores how love and betrayal take place in today’s era. Staying true to the theme, it is bolder, and it perfectly encapsulates the nuances of modern-day relationships. The movie has cameo roles by Anu Malik, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, and Uorfi Javed.