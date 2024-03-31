Art & Entertainment

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ Director's Warning: Don't Watch My Film With Your Family

National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ (‘LSD 2’), has a warning for those who are planning to watch his film.

Wikipedia
Dibakar Banerjee Photo: Wikipedia
National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ (‘LSD 2’), has a warning for those who are planning to watch his film.The director has mentioned that the film is not to be seen with the family unless the families of the audience are liberal enough towards bold themes.

On Sunday, the makers of the film shared a video message from the director on social media. In the 1st clip, Dibakar can be seen sitting in a dimly lit room. He recorded the message in a close-up shot.

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on Monday.

He further mentioned: “If you are not an adult then do not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer as it is a story of teenagers and kids, but teenagers and kids cannot watch it now. If adults are coming with their families to watch the film, then talk to them first. And, if you have a family with whom talking is not possible, then do not come with your family. Come with yourself, come with friends, come with girlfriends, come with boyfriends, come with office people. But, think before coming with family members. And, please watch it with discretion.”

He said: “Making ‘LSD’ and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making ‘LSD 2’, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased. So, if you are in that fashion, then I can give you a disclaimer that you should not watch the ‘LSD 2’ teaser or trailer.”

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

