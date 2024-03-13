Uorfi Javed To Make Foray Into Bollywood With Dibakar Banerjee's ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’

Dibakar Banerjee's anthology ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, which was released 14 years ago in 2010, revolved around stories in the age of internet and cameras. Now, he is back with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, and the film will navigate love in the era of social media. And now adding to the excitement, social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, has joined the film’s cast and will make her silver screen debut in the film.