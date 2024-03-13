Uorfi Javed To Make Foray Into Bollywood With Dibakar Banerjee's ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’

Dibakar Banerjee's anthology ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, which was released 14 years ago in 2010, revolved around stories in the age of internet and cameras. Now, he is back with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, and the film will navigate love in the era of social media. And now adding to the excitement, social media sensation, Uorfi Javed, has joined the film’s cast and will make her silver screen debut in the film.
Earlier, there have been reports that Tusshar Kapoor and Mouni Roy will be doing cameos in the film, and now the makers have shared that Uorfi Javed will be making her debut in Bollywood with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. For those caught unaware, Uorfi became a social media sensation because of her unique fashion sense.
Balaji Motion Pictures and Cult Movies will be presenting the Dibakar Banerjee Production. ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, and will be released in cinemas on April 19. Earlier, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee made an appearance in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house to cast for the sequel of their film, and ended up casting the reality show contestant, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, as the leading lady of the sequel.
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and featured actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha among others. Dibakar's last film was the 2021 black dramedy ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The film did not perform well since it was released theatrically in the pandemic, but was loved by the audience later when it released on Prime Video India.