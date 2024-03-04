Dibakar Banerjee Auditioned 6,000 Actors For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'

A source said: “Dibakar Banerjee took the audition of around 6,000 actors to find the best fit for the role. Before the audition also, he was very particular about the kind of character that he was writing and the in-depth research that he went into. For one of the stories that is based on a YouTuber, Dibakar along with Ektaa R Kapoor went through a lot of images and videos of different kinds of YouTubers from across India for around 10 to 12 hours for a couple of days.”

The film is a sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha’, which marked Dibakar’s third directorial after his first two movies ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ both of which clinched National Film Awards.