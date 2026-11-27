Samay Raina becomes the first YouTube creator with one million paid members.
His channel has retained more than 12.4 million YouTube subscribers.
YouTube reports Indian channel membership revenue grew over 25 per cent year-on-year.
Comedian Samay Raina has become the first YouTube creator globally to cross one million paid channel members, prompting widespread praise from internet users. Many have called the achievement well deserved, pointing to the community he has built around his comedy and other content. The milestone has also brought renewed attention to his return after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent in 2025.
Raina’s achievement follows a turbulent period in his career. After taking down all episodes of India’s Got Latent in 2025, he returned with his stand-up special Still Alive and later revived the show for a second season in partnership with Netflix in 2026. He has also retained more than 12.4 million YouTube subscribers.
Here are some X reactions:
One user celebrated the milestone on X, writing, “Well deserved, Samay Raina, you’ve built a community that actually shows up and supports you (sic).”
“From host-level banter with Grandmasters to creating the phenomenon that is India’s Got Latent, Samay turned his YouTube channel into the ultimate virtual hangout for millions,” the statement read.
Raina offers three paid membership tiers on his channel. These are ‘Samay Ke Dost’ at ₹59 per month, ‘Samay Ke Khaas’ at ₹599 per month and ‘Silent Supporter’ at ₹1,999 per month. The tiers give viewers options to support his channel financially.
Samay Raina’s comeback after India’s Got Latent controversy
The controversy erupted in February 2025 after YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a joke during an episode of India’s Got Latent. The remark triggered widespread backlash and several FIRs were filed against Allahbadia, Raina and other guests who appeared on the show. The panellists later apologised.
Raina subsequently removed the episodes from his channel. He later addressed the difficult period during the second season finale, recalling how he had sought reassurance from ChatGPT while wondering whether the show would return.
“I was depressed when we were in Canada. I used to ask ChatGPT, ‘When do you think Samay Raina will ever be able to bring his show back?’ ChatGPT would reply, ‘It’s unclear right now’. Then I used to write, ‘Please say yes.’ I had no idea that the show would come back in this manner,” he said.
The milestone also comes amid wider growth in paid creator memberships in India. YouTube said more than 1.2 million fans in the country bought at least one channel membership in June 2026. Membership revenue for Indian creators grew by more than 25 per cent year-on-year during the same period.