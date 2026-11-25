The backlash is around users questioning why Pakistani entertainment content is accessible in India
Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and Dar-e-Nijaat are facing backlash and controversy
A watch party for Dar-e-Nijaat was organised in Delhi
Indian social media has seen a lot of friction after the upcoming Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo and the popular Pakistani TV drama Dar-e-Nijaat drew criticism. Indian social media users have been raising questions about why Pakistani shows are being promoted and consumed in India. The outrage has come months after the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists along with a local Kashmiri were killed.
The incident has amplified the tensions between India and Pakistan, and social media users have been calling for a boycott of Pakistani stars and entertainment content. Now, the same anger seems to have spread on social media over Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The other one is related to the fan screening of Dar-e-Nijaat, which was organised at a Delhi cafe.
Netflix's Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo under fire
Pakistani's biggest stars such as Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan are in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is set for a global premiere on December 4, 2026. Outrage on social media began when the series posters dropped online.
The backlash is around users questioning why Pakistani entertainment content is accessible in India amid the restrictions. Netflix has not commented officially, but the promotional posters and character announcements appeared on Netflix MENA (@netflixmena), Netflix UK (@netflixuk), and Netflix Golden (@netflixgolden).
Amid the controversy, AICWA reportedly wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a ban on the streaming of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. AICWA cited the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's May 8, 2025, advisory that called on OTT platforms to cut ties with content originating from Pakistan.
One social media user penned, "Pakistani content should not be allowed in India. I've no hate for their content but it's the economics associated with it. In no way you let their industry monetize indian viewership, similarly stop with these regular asia cup matches against Pakistan. It's sheer hypocrisy!" "Very well done. Brilliant decision. Jai Hind", penned another user.
Dar-E-Nijaat Delhi screening touts controversy
Pakistani drama series Dar-E-Nijaat became another talking point due to the cast including Sheheryar Munawar, Durefishan Saleem and Nameer Nawaz Khan. The show has developed a fan base in India, and because of its popularity, fans have organised a watch party in Delhi.
An angry social media user wrote, "So, the fan meetup for the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat was held in Delhi. Mostly girls attended it, mostly Muslims, but I'm sure Hindu girls did too. No men watch such stupid dramas. Isn't this a hub of love jihad? Why are we allowing this in India?"
Another one wrote, "People in India forget everything so easily. This was the nation responsible for so many attacks, but we ignore everything. I can't believe people are watching and supporting Pakistani soft power."
"Shame on us. How can they forget what their country has kept doing to ours, and how their country's celebrities called our country cowardly? My heart shatters whenever I see such videos and photos", read a third comment.
No official statements have been issued regarding the Netflix Show. A report by NDTV mentions that a virtual meet-up session was also held with the director Saqib Khan of Dar-e-Nijaat.