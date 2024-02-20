Yasir Hussain, a screenwriter, actor, and director hailing from Pakistan, has expressed criticism towards Indian television dramas, labeling them as ‘poison.’ In a conversation with Something Haute, he also voiced his opinion on Pakistani television industry and stated that he would never want his son to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.
When questioned about his perspective on Pakistani dramas, the screenwriter shared, “Our industry is not a good industry. I don’t want my son to join this industry...Is this a job? An actor’s job is to do good acting. It’s a field where you should promote your craft, but consistently, you are being offered bad work.” He shed light on the fact that the quality of work has decreased in the Pakistani television industry.
When asked about his perspective on Indian soap operas and was told that Indians do watch Pakistani dramas, Yasir said, “India ke paas apna drama dekha hai aapne? Matlab woh nations jinke paas ghatiya quality ka drama hai woh humare drama zaroor dekh rahe hain. Uske alawa kaun dekh raha hai aapka drama? Aapka drama sirf wahi log dekh rahe hai jinke paas apna drama behtar nahi hai...India mein toh intehaayi zeher drama hai (make shooting sounds). Humara drama unse toh behtar hai isiliye woh dekh rahe hai.”
(Translation: “Have you watched Indian dramas? Nations who are producing low-quality dramas are watching our dramas. Other than that, who’s watching Pakistani dramas? Only those people whose content is worse are watching our dramas...India has excessively negative and poisonous dramas. Our dramas are surely better than theirs, that’s why they are watching it.)”
However, this would not be the first time he would have raised his opinion on Indian content. For instance, just last year, he had criticized Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Pathaan’ and called it a “story-less video game.”
As for Yasir, he is widely recognized as the host of ‘The After Moon Show’ on Hum TV. He ventured into the world of film with his debut in the Pakistani movie ‘Karachi Se Lahore’ in 2015, for which he also penned the script. Currently, he is portraying an antagonist in the television drama series ‘Baandi.’