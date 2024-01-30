In 2023, the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback with 'Pathaan' followed by 'Jawan' and then 'Dunki'. All three were blockbusters. Shah Rukh made his comeback after a hiatus of five years. His last film before 'Pathaan' was 'Zero' (2018) which was a box-office dud.
Shan Rukh Khan Opens Up About 'Big Gap' Before 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Dunki': I Thought I Wasn't Making Good Films
At a recent event, SRK opened up on why he took a gap before coming back. While interacting with his diehard fans, he expressed his gratitude for their love and support. The superstar also said that initially, he was nervous to make his comeback to acting after so many years.
While talking about his career trajectory, Khan said, "It’s new because I have been working for 33 years, and you take such a big gap. Normally, you get a little nervous and you feel that, ‘I hope I’ve got the film right’. Usse pehle kuch meri filmein thi jo itni acchi nahi gayi toh mujhe lagne laga tha ki main acchi filmein bana nhi raha hun (Before that there were some of my films that didn’t do well and so I thought I’m not making good films). But I think more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka jo Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki ke liye (there was a certain form of love Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki).”
He added, “I think this whole country and people outside this country from India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, ‘Are 4 saal ke liye mat jaya karo, 2-4 mahine theek hai (don’t take a break for 4 years, 2-4 months are fine)’. So, I’m very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise ki jo main karta hun woh theek karta hun aur mujhe woh baar baar karte rehna chahiye (that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it).”
The clip from the event is shared by one of his fan clubs on X platform.
SRK is yet to announce his next and we are eagerly waiting for it.