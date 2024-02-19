Vikrant Massey remembered instances when makers created misogynistic content for the sake of TRP, which did not sit well with him. He said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyachaar (torture the daughter-in-law), there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP.”