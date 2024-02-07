Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now father and mother. The happy couple has taken to social media to announce the arrival of their son. While it wasn’t a hidden fact and everyone across the world knew that Sheetal Thakur was expecting. Vikrant Massey has never tried to hide the news of his impending fatherhood. The couple has however not revealed the name of their son.
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur took to social media to announce the arrival of a bonny baby boy to their family. They shared a picture with the engraving ’07.02.2024. For We Have Become One. We Are Bursting With Joy & Love To Announce The Arrival Of Our Son. Love, Sheetal & Vikrant (sic).” Check out their post right here:
This definitely is the icing on the cake as Vikrant Massey has been having a great time in the past few months. His last film ‘12th Fail’ didn’t get a great theatrical run but when it was released on OTT, the film just went viral. People from all over the world started congratulating him and the makers of the project for making such a heartfelt film, which told such a poignant story. The film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
‘12th Fail’ went on to win not just hearts but also won numerous awards. Vikrant Massey got the Best Actor Critics Award at the Filmfare Award, which was a worthy recognition of the tremendous hard work and dedication that he had put into the film. The film, which was based on a real life couple’s real life story, will be something that will inspire generations to come. The film’s storyline is sure to be provide motivation of billions of youngsters who feel that their life has no purpose after they’ve failed a board exam. The film is a definite eye-opener for all.
Here’s wishing Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur a very happy parenthood ahead.