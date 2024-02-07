‘12th Fail’ went on to win not just hearts but also won numerous awards. Vikrant Massey got the Best Actor Critics Award at the Filmfare Award, which was a worthy recognition of the tremendous hard work and dedication that he had put into the film. The film, which was based on a real life couple’s real life story, will be something that will inspire generations to come. The film’s storyline is sure to be provide motivation of billions of youngsters who feel that their life has no purpose after they’ve failed a board exam. The film is a definite eye-opener for all.