Vishal Bhardwaj: Success Of Films Like '12th Fail' A Silver Lining For Cinema

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has described the success of '12th Fail' "like a silver lining" for independent films at a time when no one is sure about what will work in theatres.

There was a time, Bhardwaj said, when it was not difficult to get films like his Shakespeare trilogy -- 'Maqbool', 'Omkara' and 'Haider' -- or movies like 'Dev D' and 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye' financed.