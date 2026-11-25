The AICWA is calling for a boycott of all Pakistani content in India, in the wake of Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo.
Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey is supporting the boycott.
Over the years, several Pakistani films and shows have faced bans in India.
Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey has thrown his weight behind the All India Cine Workers Association’s (AICWA) push to block the Indian streaming rollout of the upcoming Pakistani Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo. Weighing in ahead of the show's slated December 4 debut, Dubey called for a sweeping ban on all Pakistani cultural and entertainment imports.
Speaking to ANI, his emphasis was clear, "We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs, we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time."
Shiv Sena Leader Endorses AICWA's Call For Ban
Addressing ANI on Wednesday, November 25, Dubey doubled down on the demand for a complete cultural boycott: "As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series, whether on Netflix or other platforms, should not be screened in India," he stated.
Dubey’s remarks come on the heels of an official plea from the AICWA to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for an Indian streaming block on the Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo. It's Netflix's first Pakistani production.
In its representation to the Centre, the All Indian Cine Workers Association pressed for rigorous implementation of the May 2025 streaming directives, while also lobbying for permanent legislation to penalize breaches across television networks, OTT platforms, and theatrical releases. Pakistani artists have been been banned from working and performing in India since 2016, when Indian film industry bodies announced a boycott following the attack in Uri, in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The 2016 Uri Attack And Its Aftermath On Bollywood
Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan were on the cusp of major Bollywood stardom when the September 2016 Uri terror attack brought cross-border cultural ties to an abrupt halt. Following successful outings in Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons, Fawad Khan made his final Hindi film appearance in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil just weeks after the attack, a release marred by intense political protests, while Mahira Khan’s high-profile Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017) went ahead without her present in Indian promotions. The ensuing unofficial ban by Indian film bodies effectively froze both actors out of Hindi cinema for nearly a decade, cutting short two of the most promising crossover trajectories in recent memory.
The 2025 Clampdown On Pakistani Content In India
Cross-border entertainment between India and Pakistan has met with recurring freezes over the past decade, notably following the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama terror attacks. However, a sweeping new wave of restrictions, stretching beyond cinemas into digital streaming and social media, was unleashed in mid-2025, fundamentally altering how Pakistani content and talent are accessed in India.
The latest clampdown erupted in April 2025 following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s subsequent retaliatory strikes under Operation Sindoor. As diplomatic ties took a nosedive, Indian film bodies and political outfits demanded an immediate freeze on cultural exchanges, while authorities geo-blocked the Indian social media handles of major Pakistani stars, including Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, and Hania Aamir.
On May 8, 2025, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) escalated the crackdown with a formal advisory directing all OTT platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India to pull down Pakistani-origin content. The sweeping order covered web series, films, music, and podcasts, scrubbing Pakistani dramas from Indian streaming catalogs and restricting official YouTube channels across the country.
Hit Pakistani Dramas Banned By 2025 Directive
After the May 2025 I&B directive, Zee Entertainment’s Zindagi vertical and other Indian streamers removed their Pakistani catalogs, with several Zindagi originals later picked up by Middle East/Pakistan platform Begin. The plugged out high-profile titles including Asim Abbasi’s supernatural drama Barzakh (starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed) and acclaimed series Churails, the Sanam Saeed-Sarwat Gilani noir anthology Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.
Indian OTT libraries, including MX Player, and JioCinema, also wiped out classic and viral Pakistani television dramas while official YouTube channels for networks like HUM TV, ARY Digital, and Geo Entertainment were geo-blocked across India, cutting off access to titles such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Tere Bin, Mere Humsafar, Suno Chanda, Parizaad, and Khoya Khoya Chand.
Fawad Khan's Halted 2025 Bollywood
The fallout torpedoed theatrical releases involving Pakistani talent. By mid-2025, the Diljit Dosanjh-led Punjabi comedy Sardaar Ji 3 was barred from Indian cinemas after trade bodies and political groups protested the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a key role.
In August 2025, Abeer Gulaal, intended to mark Fawad Khan’s big-screen Bollywood return opposite Vaani Kapoor, suffered a similar fate. Faced with mounting protests and regulatory roadblocks, the makers bypassed the domestic market entirely, releasing the romantic drama globally on August 29, 2025, except in India.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo Synopsis, Cast
The trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samet Lo is still accessible in India, and has already racked up 1.8 million views.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, first serialized in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before its 2013 book publication, the series is directed by Momina Duraid and bankrolled by Duraid Qureshi. The drama intertwines six romances across three generations, unpacking themes of love and family ties. The ensemble cast features the most elite names of Pakistani television and cinema, including Sanam Saeed, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Khushhal Khan.