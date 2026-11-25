Shiv Sena Leader Endorses AICWA's Call For Ban

Addressing ANI on Wednesday, November 25, Dubey doubled down on the demand for a complete cultural boycott: "As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series, whether on Netflix or other platforms, should not be screened in India," he stated.