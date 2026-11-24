"And I think that’s exactly my point—as a producer, I respect it. And that’s why I also respect Deepika Padukone’s decision. When she says something like this, I don’t know why it’s made into such a big deal. It’s her right. She’s earned that right. She’s a hardworking woman. She’s a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can’t she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it’s not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody’s putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement", Karan opined.