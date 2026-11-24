Karan Johar asks why Deepika Padukone's request for an eight-hour workday is being questioned.
KJO supported Deepika's decision to set boundaries related to her work commitments.
Akshay Kumar also supported Karan Johar's idea of supporting a fixed eight-hour shift for stars.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has shown his support for Deepika Padukone, who has demanded an eight-hour workday in the movie industry. Deepika said it is her right to set boundaries and questioned why the issue has become a talking point. On Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked why Deepika's request had become such a huge controversy. Karan Johar also praised Akshay Kumar for his dedication to work and highlighted his professional conduct and early-morning meetings on the movie set.
The discussion related to Deepika wanting fixed working hours came into the limelight after she exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, followed by the sequel to Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. Akshay Kumar also agreed with Karan Johar's perspective, endorsing discipline and time-bound shooting schedules.
Karan Johar supports Deepika Padukone's eight-hour shift demand
KJO drew a parallel between Akshay Kumar's work schedule and the debate over Deepika Padukone's demand for fixed working hours. Karan Johar said female stars need the freedom to decide their working hours, just like male stars. He supported Deepika's decision to set boundaries related to her professional commitments.
"And I think that’s exactly my point—as a producer, I respect it. And that’s why I also respect Deepika Padukone’s decision. When she says something like this, I don’t know why it’s made into such a big deal. It’s her right. She’s earned that right. She’s a hardworking woman. She’s a mother, she’s a wife, she’s a professional, and she has a personal life. Why can’t she ask for it when you ask for it? There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it’s not fair. I think if a male superstar can ask for it, so can a female superstar. Any actor can ask for it. Nobody’s putting a gun on my head to sign Deepika Padukone or Akshay Kumar. I want to sign these actors because I love their work. I respect their achievement", Karan opined.
Akshay Kumar also agreed with Karan Johar's idea of supporting a fixed eight-hour shift for stars. He emphasised the importance of time-bound shoots and suggested that such arrangements could support movie production without affecting the creative process.
Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika's demand for an eight-hour work shift became a major talking point, with reports saying the actress had issues with the professional terms and working hours.
Addressing the issue, Deepika said in an earlier interview with Brut India that an eight-hour workday was not an unreasonable expectation. "In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines. I don’t think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair. I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. I am saying this as if I may say so…a top star. Imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else in the crew", she shared.