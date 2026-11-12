Karan Johar Calls Out Bollywood Stars For Meddling In Trailers And Box-Office Strategy

Karan Johar Slams Actors' Intrusiveness

“I’m concerned with the herd mentality. I’m very concerned with confused artists and filmmakers who don’t follow their instincts like they used to, or perhaps want to, because they are conforming to what they believe is box-office friendly. I’ve heard lead actors stop narrations and say, ‘This character is not alpha enough,’ or ‘This character is not front-footed enough’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India.