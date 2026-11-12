Karan Johar Calls Out Bollywood Stars For Meddling In Trailers And Box-Office Strategy

Karan Johar has called out Bollywood's herd mentality.
He questioned actors for chasing dominant roles.
He said actors must just do their job first.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has criticized Bollywood’s herd mentality, calling out actors for chasing "alpha male" roles and overstepping into nearly every phase of production. Johar pointed out that stars are increasingly meddling in casting, policing VFX budgets, and dictating promotional campaigns instead of simply focusing on their acting.
Karan Johar Slams Actors' Intrusiveness
“I’m concerned with the herd mentality. I’m very concerned with confused artists and filmmakers who don’t follow their instincts like they used to, or perhaps want to, because they are conforming to what they believe is box-office friendly. I’ve heard lead actors stop narrations and say, ‘This character is not alpha enough,’ or ‘This character is not front-footed enough’,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India.
He argued that making a Hindi or Indian film is inherently anchored in the language and syntax of its cinema, dismissing the trend as a substitute for good storytelling. He also pushed back against inquiries about VFX spending, questioning why actors worry about production budgets when he is obviously committed to making the film look its best rather than cutting corners for profit.
He flagged the worry that actors are invading other aspects. “I’m flummoxed with people’s insecurities. Maybe it’s vulnerabilities, but I’m reading them as insecurities. I’m surprised and shocked that they want to do everything but act. They want to become box-office gurus, trade analysts, perception setters, campaign makers, trailer cutters and poster makers. When are you acting exactly?” he questioned.
Karan acknowledged that filmmakers and producers share the blame, conceding they have been “deeply complicit in the creation of this monstrosity” by ceding to actors' demands just to side-step the stress of pushing back.
While he respects input from seasoned veterans like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, whose industry knowledge and experience far surpass his, he stressed that actors need to recognize the weight a filmmaker carries, especially when they are the ones actually making and funding the movie.