Arsenal Vs Everton: Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes Goals Seal 2-0 Premier League Win For Gunners
Arsenal moved level on 21 points with Premier League leaders Manchester City after securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute, bundling in from a corner, before Gabriel sealed the victory with a second-half header from Ben White’s cross on his 200th Premier League appearance. Everton missed a golden opportunity to equalise before half-time when Thierno Barry failed to capitalise on a defensive error, as the Gunners claimed their seventh league win in eight matches to keep pace with City on goal difference.
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