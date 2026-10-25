Arsenal Vs Everton: Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes Goals Seal 2-0 Premier League Win For Gunners

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Arsenal moved level on 21 points with Premier League leaders Manchester City after securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute, bundling in from a corner, before Gabriel sealed the victory with a second-half header from Ben White’s cross on his 200th Premier League appearance. Everton missed a golden opportunity to equalise before half-time when Thierno Barry failed to capitalise on a defensive error, as the Gunners claimed their seventh league win in eight matches to keep pace with City on goal difference.

image Prefer on Google
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Ezri Konsa
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, Gabriel, center, and Ben White walk off the pitch after the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
1/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-James Tarkowski
Everton's James Tarkowski follows Arsenal's Max Downman during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
2/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Eberechi Eze
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, left, and Everton's Merlin Roehl fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
3/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Merlin Roehl
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, left, and Everton's Merlin Roehl fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
4/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Arsenals Gabriel
Arsenal's Gabriel scores second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
5/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Gabriel
Arsenal's Gabriel celebrates after scoring second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
6/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Merlin Roehl
Everton's Merlin Roehl guards Arsenal's Eberechi Eze during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
7/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard is srrounded by Everton players during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
8/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall passes the ball by Arsenal's Ben White during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
9/9
Arsenal vs Everton premier league highlights-Arsenals Ezri Konsa
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, celebrates after scoring first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories