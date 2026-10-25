An Indian citizen living in regional Victoria has criticised Australia’s visa system as “humiliating” after authorities rejected her request for more time to settle her deceased brother’s estate, leaving her facing a deadline to return to India with his affairs unresolved. Shipra Saini, who travelled from Delhi to Australia in 2025 to care for her seriously ill brother, said she had struggled to complete legal and financial formalities following his death. Her visa is due to expire on October 30, and she says she will have to leave the country before completing the process of settling his estate. The case has raised questions about how Australia’s immigration rules accommodate people facing exceptional family circumstances.