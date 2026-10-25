Aston Villa Vs Man City: Jackson Brace Seals 2-1 Win For Villans, Ends Cityzens’ Unbeaten Premier League Run

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Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Aston Villa handed Manchester City their first Premier League defeat of the season with a 2-1 win. Jackson opened the scoring in the sixth minute after capitalising on a Marc Guehi error, before Erling Haaland headed home Iliman Ndiaye’s cross to restore parity in the second half. However, Jackson struck again soon after, with Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to keep out his effort. Villa held on despite late pressure from City to climb to sixth in the table, while Pep Guardiola’s side remained top.

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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights
Aston Villa players celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts past of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Iliman Ndiaye
Manchester City's Iliman Ndiaye challenges for the ball with Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Elliot Anderson
Manchester City's Elliot Anderson, centre, challenges for the ball with Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson, right, and Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Manchester Citys Ruben Dias
Manchester City's Ruben Dias celebrates after Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Referee Peter Bankes
Referee Peter Bankes shows a yellow card to Manchester City's Marc Guehi, second right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Marc Guehi during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-Nicolas Jackson
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow
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Aston Villa Vs Man City premier league highlights-
Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | Photo: AP/Morgan Harlow

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