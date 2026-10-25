Aston Villa Vs Man City: Jackson Brace Seals 2-1 Win For Villans, Ends Cityzens’ Unbeaten Premier League Run

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 25 October 2026 2:15 pm

Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Aston Villa handed Manchester City their first Premier League defeat of the season with a 2-1 win. Jackson opened the scoring in the sixth minute after capitalising on a Marc Guehi error, before Erling Haaland headed home Iliman Ndiaye’s cross to restore parity in the second half. However, Jackson struck again soon after, with Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to keep out his effort. Villa held on despite late pressure from City to climb to sixth in the table, while Pep Guardiola’s side remained top.