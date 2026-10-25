No Place For Virat Kohli: Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI Leaves Fans Surprised

Rahane opted for a formidable batting lineup, with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan opening the innings. The former India batter selected Rahul Dravid at No. 3, followed by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar at No. 4. Rahane placed himself at No. 5, while MS Dhoni was chosen at No. 6 as both captain and wicketkeeper.