No Place For Virat Kohli: Ajinkya Rahane's All-Time India Test XI Leaves Fans Surprised

Ajinkya Rahane names his all-time India Test XI featuring former teammates
MS Dhoni is named captain and wicketkeeper, while Rahane picks himself
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah miss out on selection
Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has sparked an interesting debate among cricket fans after naming his all-time India Test XI, featuring some of the finest players he shared the dressing room with during his career. However, the selection has raised eyebrows, with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah among the notable omissions.
Ajinkya Rahane revealed his choices during an interaction with Sony Sports Network, where he was asked to pick his preferred XI from players he had played alongside in international or domestic cricket. His selection reflects his experiences across different generations of Indian cricket.
MS Dhoni Named Captain as Rahane Picks Himself
Rahane opted for a formidable batting lineup, with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan opening the innings. The former India batter selected Rahul Dravid at No. 3, followed by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar at No. 4. Rahane placed himself at No. 5, while MS Dhoni was chosen at No. 6 as both captain and wicketkeeper.
Dhoni's appointment as skipper also carries a personal connection, as he was the first captain Rahane played under in international cricket. The former India captain's leadership experience and familiarity with Rahane's career make his inclusion particularly meaningful.
Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah Miss Out
The biggest talking point remains the absence of Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah. While Tendulkar got the nod over Kohli in the middle order, Rahane preferred Vijay and Dhawan as his opening combination, leaving Rohit out. Meanwhile, Bumrah missed the cut despite establishing himself as one of India's premier fast bowlers.
For the bowling department, Rahane selected Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to provide spin and all-round options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma completed the pace attack, reflecting India's formidable fast-bowling unit from the late 2010s.
Ajinkya Rahane’s All-Time India Test XI of Teammates: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.
Rahane finished his Test career with 5,077 runs in 85 matches, including 12 centuries. His memorable stint as India's stand-in captain also featured the historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia.