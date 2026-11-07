Priyanka Chopra marks Purple Pebble Pictures' 10th anniversary with Ventilator 2.
Rajesh Mapuskar returns to direct the sequel to his 2016 Marathi film.
Original Ventilator won three National Film Awards, including Best Director.
Priyanka Chopra is returning to the Marathi film that marked the beginning of her journey as a producer. The actor has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to the 2016 film that became the first project backed by her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. The announcement also marks 10 years of the company, which was launched with the aim of supporting stories from different parts of India.
Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2
Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on the original film and the kind of stories she wanted her banner to tell. In her post, she wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”
Rajesh Mapuskar, who directed the original, will return to helm the sequel. Priyanka, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar will produce the film under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. Ventilator 2 is scheduled to release in 2027. The makers have not yet announced its cast, plot or shooting schedule.
A look back at the original Ventilator
Set during Ganesh Chaturthi, the 2016 film followed the Kamerkar family as its members gathered at a hospital after their elderly relative, Gajanan, was put on a ventilator. His medical condition brought relatives together but also brought long-standing disagreements and strained relationships to the surface.
The film balanced family drama with humour and featured Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Viju Khote, Satish Alekar and Achyut Potdar. Priyanka also made a special appearance.
Ventilator won three National Film Awards, including Best Director for Mapuskar. It was also recognised for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing, giving the production a strong start.
Purple Pebble Pictures completes 10 years
Over the past decade, Purple Pebble Pictures has backed projects including Paani, Firebrand, The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger, with a focus on stories that reach beyond mainstream Hindi cinema.
Priyanka continues to work across Indian and international projects. She will next appear in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.