Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2

Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, reflecting on the original film and the kind of stories she wanted her banner to tell. In her post, she wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”