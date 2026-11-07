In its review, Outlook India gave the film 2.5 out of 5 stars, appreciating its visual scale, production design and immersive VFX but arguing that its storytelling does not match its technical ambition. The review singled out Yash's portrayal of Ravana as one of the film's strongest aspects, while finding Ranbir Kapoor's Rama less convincing. It also noted that the relationship between Ram and Sita lacks emotional depth and that important characters such as Bharat and Shatrughan receive little attention. The review concluded that despite its impressive cinematic world, the film struggles to capture the emotional and philosophical depth that has made the Ramayana endure.