Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga, Ramayana: Part 1, is shaping up to deliver Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-ever global box-office debut when it hits theaters on November 5. Propelled by robust pre-sales at home and abroad, the epic is on course to threaten the opening-day mark previously set by his 2023 hit Animal. Special preview screenings on November 4 are expected to give the film an extra financial padding heading into its official launch. In North America, the film will have paid previews on November 4, the eve of its release.