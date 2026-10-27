Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
The film releases on November 5.
Nitesh Tiwari directs the two-part saga.
Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga, Ramayana: Part 1, is shaping up to deliver Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-ever global box-office debut when it hits theaters on November 5. Propelled by robust pre-sales at home and abroad, the epic is on course to threaten the opening-day mark previously set by his 2023 hit Animal. Special preview screenings on November 4 are expected to give the film an extra financial padding heading into its official launch. In North America, the film will have paid previews on November 4, the eve of its release.
Ramayana has spawned ₹13.14 crore in pre-sales nationwide since ticket windows launched on Dussehra, selling roughly 243,000 tickets to date according to tracking platform Sacnilk. Early morning momentum remained strong, adding ₹2.77 lakh in sales after 6 AM. The average ticket price is significantly higher than that of Ranbir’s previous releases.
Ramayana Pre-Release Bookings
Language-wise, the Hindi dubbed edition of the Nitesh Tiwari saga is dominating pre-release interest, pulling in ₹11.34 crore. Kannada dubs follow at ₹1.38 crore, while Telugu advance bookings stand at ₹42.33 lakh.
Regionally, the National Capital Region (NCR) leads all markets with ₹2.62 crore from over 35,000 tickets. Mumbai occupies second place at ₹1.94 crore (27,875 tickets), tailed by Bengaluru at ₹1.75 crore (25,193 tickets). Hyderabad and Pune have racked up ₹78.16 lakh and ₹57.01 lakh across 22,024 and 8,189 tickets, respectively.
The upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh. The saga is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market. The film is also planned for a worldwide IMAX release.