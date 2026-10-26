Nicki Minaj Shares Stage with Trump in Michigan To Boost Republicans Ahead Of Midterms

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before — Nicki Minaj,” Trump said while addressing the crowd at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron on October 25. “That’s hard to miss,” he added, asking the rapper to stand up. His remarks spawned a wave of applause. "She never looked more beautiful," Trump said as she left the stage. "She gets it. She's smart," he stated.