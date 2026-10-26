Nicki Minaj Shares Stage with Trump in Michigan To Boost Republicans Ahead Of Midterms

Nicki Minaj backed US president Donald Trump at a Michigan campaign.
She lauded him for buoying the country's spirit.
In his first term, she had criticised some of his policies.
Appearing alongside Donald Trump at a Michigan campaign ahead of the midterm elections, rap star Nicki Minaj praised the US president for shifting the nation's overall mood.
"He's given us a future to look forward to,” she said after Trump invited her on stage and praised her appearance. “We really need all these great people to be elected, because this is a major turning point for our country”.
Nicki Minaj Advocates Trump Administration
The Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper had previously called herself Trump’s “number one fan”. She said this at a January 28 event to endorse the administration’s proposed investment accounts for children. In his first term, she had slammed some of his policies. But recently, she has switched to being an ardent admirer of Trump. Clad in a golden Gucci suit, Minaj rallied the Port Huron crowd, leading back-and-forth chants honoring Trump alongside Michigan’s Republican slate.
“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before — Nicki Minaj,” Trump said while addressing the crowd at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron on October 25. “That’s hard to miss,” he added, asking the rapper to stand up. His remarks spawned a wave of applause. "She never looked more beautiful," Trump said as she left the stage. "She gets it. She's smart," he stated.
Trump then noted his detour, saying, “Okay, I’m going to get back to my... I’m sorry.” He added, “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”
During an Air Force One trip to Michigan alongside Trump, Minaj shared a tongue-in-cheek video on X staging a press secretary job interview with a staffer. This occurred soon after Katie Zacharia vacated the post following an uneven first five days on the job.