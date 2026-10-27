Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster for King on social media on 27 October 2026.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24, 2026, as a Christmas release.
The poster shows Shah Rukh Khan in an intense action look, walking through fire with a rose and a gun.
Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. He is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film, King, set for a December release. Ahead of its release, SRK has shared a fresh poster for King.
Shah Rukh Khan King new poster
On Tuesday (October 27), SRK shared the poster on social media with the caption, "Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 (Today, the memory came again... Not a killer… I am a lover).
The poster goes full action. Shah Rukh walks through flames with a rose between his teeth, gun in hand and a hard stare on his face.
The film’s title was revealed on November 2, 2025, on Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday. That earlier reveal also introduced the film’s first glimpse. That first look showed him in a silver-haired avatar. It framed him in an intense action-hero style and carried the dialogue, “Darr nahi, dehshat hoon.”
The makers followed that up in January this year by announcing the release date. The new poster now renews attention on the film ahead of its December opening. Fans are still waiting for the trailer.
In a recent AskSRK session, Shah Rukh addressed questions about why it has taken time to arrive. He replied, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega…24th Dec se pehle (Watch the film directly. I am depriving you of anything, just making a good film. Have patience, everything will release before December 24).”
King cast
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahalawat, Raghav Juyal and Saurabh Shukla, among others. It is also Shah Rukh’s first film with his daughter Suhana Khan, who debuted with The Archies in 2023.