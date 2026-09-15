Shah Rukh Khan's King Release Date Confirmed Despite Avengers Doomsday Clash

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actor also revealed that injuries had disrupted the shoot, but the action thriller is now nearly complete.

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Shah Rukh Khan's King Release Date Confirmed Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date remains unchanged despite Hollywood competition.

  • King shoot faced delays after SRK suffered multiple injuries during filming.

  • Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 release one week before King.

Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that King will not be postponed, putting an end to speculation that the action thriller could move its release date because of a major Hollywood clash. During an Ask Me Anything session on X, the actor also opened up about injuries that affected the film's shoot.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms King release date

With King scheduled to arrive shortly after two major Hollywood releases, fans had been wondering whether the film would shift its date. Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 are both scheduled to release on December 18, a week before Siddharth Anand's film.

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When a fan asked if King was “stuck between a sandwich” and whether its release date would change, Shah Rukh responded that it was “not at all” and jokingly described his film as the “centre” of the sandwich. His response effectively confirmed that the Shah Rukh Khan's King release date remains unchanged.

The actor also responded to a question about the toughest part of making the film. It was revealed that he had suffered “a few injuries” during filming, forcing the production to start and stop several times. SRK added that he had recovered and that the film was nearly complete.

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King faces Avengers Doomsday and Dune 3 clash

The release-date decision places King directly in the middle of a busy Christmas box-office period. Avengers: Doomsday, one of Marvel’s most anticipated films, and Dune 3 are both arriving on December 18, setting up an unusual three-way Hollywood-Bollywood clash.

King marks SRK’s first theatrical release since 2023’s Dunki and reunites him with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The film features Suhana Khan in a key role alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and a wider ensemble cast.

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When is Shah Rukh Khan’s King releasing?

Despite the competition, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. SRK has also teased action, songs and a major ensemble while assuring fans that the team has been working hard to deliver the film.

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