King: Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor's Dubai Action Sequence Moved To Mumbai Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict - Report

Summary of this article
A major action sequence of King has been cancelled in Dubai due to security concerns.
The production has moved to Mumbai.
The action scene features Suhana Khan and Anil Kapoor.
King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, will hit the screens on December 24, 2026.
King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the Siddharth Anand directorial is set for grand theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Reportedly, it has been mounted on a grand scale and promises to be an action spectacle. King's latest report states that there has been a last-minute location shift for the film.
King movie Dubai schedule cancelled
The ongoing West Asia tension, which escalated due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has impacted Bollywood. According to a report in Mid-Day, the film's unit was scheduled to shoot a large-scale desert action sequence in Dubai, featuring Anil and Suhana. But due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Siddharth had to scrap the international leg and plan it in Mumbai. A source close to the production revealed that the Dubai schedule was finalised months in advance.
“The team had procured the necessary permissions to shoot in the emirate. It was supposed to be a week-long schedule from April 9. But given the dynamic situation in the region, the makers decided not to take any risk with the cast and crew’s safety,” the source informed.
The sequence will now be shot in a Vile Parle studio in a recreated desert landscape. “They’ve gone all out to match the scale that Siddharth envisioned for the set-piece. In fact, this gives them more control over action beats and lighting. The sequence begins with a chase, resulting in an intense combat,” the source added.