King: Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor's Dubai Action Sequence Moved To Mumbai Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict - Report

King movie Dubai schedule cancelled

The ongoing West Asia tension, which escalated due to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has impacted Bollywood. According to a report in Mid-Day, the film's unit was scheduled to shoot a large-scale desert action sequence in Dubai, featuring Anil and Suhana. But due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Siddharth had to scrap the international leg and plan it in Mumbai. A source close to the production revealed that the Dubai schedule was finalised months in advance.