Walter Koenig, Star Trek Actor Who Played Pavel Chekov, Dies At 90

US actor Walter Koenig died at age 90.
He died of old age at his home in North Hollywood on Sunday night.
Koenig rose to fame with his character Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek TV series.
Walter Koenig, best known for playing Russian crewman Pavel Chekov in the original Star Trek TV series, has died. He breathed his last at his residence in North Hollywood on Sunday night (October 25). He was 90.
Koenig's representatives, in a statement to the BBC, said, "Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world."
They said Koenig died of "old age" and was "surrounded by his daughter and niece" at the time of his death.
Tributes pour in for Walter Koenig
Koenig's Star Trek co-star George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, paid a heartfelt tribute on social media on Monday. "Walter was more than Chekov. He was a writer, a teacher, a thoughtful man, and a loyal friend," he wrote.
He added, "Rest well, my dear friend. Keep navigating a steady course."
Read his full post here.
Walter Koenig's career
Koenig was part of Star Trek TV series season two in 1967 until it ended in 1969. He later reprised his role in the six original cast movies from 1979 through to 1991.
Koenig also had a brief role in the seventh Star Trek film. He later voiced President Anton Chekov in the modern series Star Trek: Picard in 2023.
He also wrote an episode of the original show's animated series spin-off, The Infinite Vulcan.
Koenig played Psi Corps telepath Alfred Bester in Michael Straczynski's sci-fi space series, Babylon 5, in 1965.
The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror nominated him for his work on The Wrath of Khan (1982) and The Voyage Home (1986).
Earlier this year, he bagged the Platinum Award for best actor at the 2026 Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in the short film Mr Fleischmann.
Who was Walter Koenig?
Born in Chicago and raised in Manhattan, Koenig was the son of Soviet Jewish immigrants.
He studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre, New York.
He married Judy Levitt, who was his co-star in three Star Trek movies and Babylon 5. Levitt died in 2022.
Koenig is survived by their daughter, the actress and screenwriter Danielle Koenig.