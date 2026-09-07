Lea Salonga Honoured With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

On receiving the star, Lea also added, “Most of my work is in musical theater. So even though musical theater does reach Los Angeles and Hollywood, it’s not something that I thought would actually happen. It’s not like the kind of Hollywood career that, say, somebody like Bette Davis or Katharine Hepburn or any of those icons of the screen or television have had. This is something that I did not foresee.”