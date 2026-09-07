Susan Sarandon Claims She Loses Out On Film Offers Over Pro-Palestine Stance

Susan Sarandon Confesses To Losing Several Projects Over Palestine Support

“I have still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies telling people not to hire me still,” said Sarandon. She is one of several well-known actors to have insisted that they have lost work opportunities over their pro-Palestine stance and support, alongside Javier Bardem and Melissa Barrera. “Internationally, I feel welcome,” said Sarandon. “So it depends. If it’s a major studio, it’s not just with me, but other people have been told that it is impossible in terms of being able to do this film. I thank Andrea for that because he didn’t listen to the warnings.