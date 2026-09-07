Susan Sarandon Claims She Loses Out On Film Offers Over Pro-Palestine Stance

Susan Sarandon has insisted having lost out on many films because of her Palestine support.
Sarandon and Javier Bardem are among the few Hollywood A-listers to have openly and consistently supported Palestine.
The price has been steep, causing several films being taken away from Sarandon.
Oscar-winning actor and activist Susan Sarandon has reiterated that she lost out on several movies over her pro-Palestine support.
Sarandon was speaking at a press conference at the Venice Film Festival. She’s there representing the movie The Echo Chamber, an Italian production directed by Andrea Pallaoro. The film is in the main competition, starring Alicia Vikander and Luca Marinelli. Sarandon was dropped by her agency UTA in 2023 after attending rallies in support of Palestine. Earlier this year she said she felt she was being boycotted and sidelined by the US industry for her stance.
Susan Sarandon Confesses To Losing Several Projects Over Palestine Support
“I have still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies telling people not to hire me still,” said Sarandon. She is one of several well-known actors to have insisted that they have lost work opportunities over their pro-Palestine stance and support, alongside Javier Bardem and Melissa Barrera. “Internationally, I feel welcome,” said Sarandon. “So it depends. If it’s a major studio, it’s not just with me, but other people have been told that it is impossible in terms of being able to do this film. I thank Andrea for that because he didn’t listen to the warnings.
“There has been a change in terms of understanding of the situation, and the general public,” said Sarandon. “There are still positions within my industry that are held by Zionists who have not relaxed their feelings towards me. But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m OK.”
However, she also acknowledged signs of change and due acknowledgement. "I think that the narrative has completely changed,” she noted. “There’s a lot of things that people are aware of now.”
She wrapped up, stating, “So I think, yes, there has been a change in terms of understanding of the situation, and I think the general public, but there are still very strongly held positions within my industry that are held by Zionists and who have not relaxed their feelings towards me. But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m OK.”
The Echo Chamber is adapted from the last script penned by Italian film icon Bernardo Bertolucci, before his death in 2018. The film is a story about love and dependency, set in a large London mansion flat. The Venice film festival is on till Saturday, September 12.