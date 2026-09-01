Mamata Banerjee’s 28-Year-Old Niece Found Dead in Birbhum

Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Bristy Mukherjee, was found dead in Birbhum.
Police recovered the 28-year-old’s body from her Kusumba village residence.
Her body was sent for post-mortem as investigators examined the circumstances.
Mamata Banerjee’s niece, Bristy Mukherjee, was found dead at her family home in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was discovered in a room on the second floor of the house in Kusumba village, located in the Rampurhat area. Police suspect that she died by suicide, but said a final conclusion would depend on the post-mortem findings and completion of other formal inquiries.
“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. The circumstances leading to the death will be established after the post-mortem and other procedural inquiries,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
According to her family , Mukherjee had been receiving treatment for depression for several years. She was also reportedly going through divorce proceedings when she died.
Her father, Nihar Mukherjee, is the maternal cousin of the former West Bengal chief minister and serves as a local Trinamool Congress leader. Police have not yet disclosed whether any note was recovered from the residence.