Ameesha Patel Slams X User Over Hardik Pandya Link: ‘You Don’t Have A Girl As A Friend’

Ameesha Patel slammed an X user over Hardik Pandya dating rumours.
A casual interaction between Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya sparked speculation online.
The actor sarcastically questioned the user's understanding of friendship between men and women.
Ameesha Patel has responded sharply to an X user who linked her to Hardik Pandya after a video of the two interacting at a recent social gathering went viral. The Ameesha Patel Hardik Pandya video showed the actor introducing the Indian cricketer to her friends, but a social media post soon turned the casual moment into speculation about their relationship.
In the clip, Ameesha is seen placing her hand on Hardik's shoulder while speaking to him and introducing him to people around her. An X user shared the video and suggested that Reddit rumours about the two could be true.
Ameesha Patel reacts to Hardik Pandya dating speculation
Ameesha was clearly unimpressed by the interpretation. She shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram Stories and responded with sarcasm.
“So true ya. My god ur correct…truly romantic way my hand was on him. I don’t know u but surely u don’t have a girl even as a friend. It’s time u do have one before posting hence on such things,” she wrote.
Her response quickly drew attention online, with many users pointing out how easily a friendly interaction between two public figures can be turned into dating speculation.
Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya's personal lives
Ameesha has previously spoken openly about being unmarried and her views on relationships. In an earlier conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, she revealed that she had once been in a serious relationship but did not receive the support she needed when she chose to pursue acting.
Hardik, meanwhile, has been linked to model Mahieka Sharma following his separation from actor and model Natasa Stankovic. The former couple announced their separation in 2024 and continue to co-parent their son Agastya.
As for the latest Ameesha Patel and Hardik Pandya's rumours, the actor's reaction has made her position clear: she sees the viral interaction as nothing more than a friendly moment that has been unnecessarily romanticised on social media.