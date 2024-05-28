Art & Entertainment

Esha Deol REACTS To Ameesha Patel's Claim That Star Kids 'Snatched' Her Roles

Esha Deol said that she doesn't think that anyone has 'snatched' anyone's role.

Instagram
Esha Deol, Ameesha Patel Photo: Instagram


Actress Esha Deol has reacted to Ameesha Patel's claim that when she was new in the industry star kids 'snatched' her roles. She also took the names of her contemporaries including Kareena Kapoor and Esha Deol. Esha, in an interview with India Today said that she doesn't think that anyone has 'snatched' anyone's role.

Expressing her views on Ameesha's claim, Esha said, "Did she?'' and added, ''My thoughts are very different. I think we were all very busy with our own lot of what we were given. I've had some wonderful friendships with the girls back then, and I think no one snatched anyone's role to my knowledge."

She continued, ''Everyone was very busy and happy working in their own zone. Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice. I  think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work."

For those unaware, during the promotions of 'Gadar 2', Ameesha Patel, told Bollywood Hungama that at the initial stage of her career, she was perceived as a "snob" as she doesn't belong to a film family.

She further said, "When I entered the film industry, I only had film actors' kids or producers' kids enter with me, it was Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, you name it, you turn your head and it was a film family third generation person coming in. There was a lot of jealousy, snatching films from under your nose. There was a lot of cutting you off from films which I did not realise at that time that I have signed my films, blocked my dates but suddenly I am not on that set and a few months later someone else is."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in 'Gadar 2' opposite Sunny Deol. Esha Deol made her debut as a producer with short film 'Ek Duaa' which bagged an award at the 69th National Film Award.

