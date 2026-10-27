Alan Dysert, All My Children Actor, Passes Away At 75

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Alan Dysert played Sean Cudahy in All My Children from 1979 through 1990

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Alan Dysert dies
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Summary of this article

  • All My Children star Alan Dysert has died.

  • His wife announced the news on social media.

  • Dysert previously opened up about being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Alan Dysert, who played the con man Sean Cudahy on the ABC's long-running show All My Children, passed away Friday (October 23) at age 75. Dysert's wife, Michele Dysert, announced his death on Facebook.

Alan wrote about his rare, aggressive cancer for more than a dozen years in his 2023 memoir, Lights, Camera, Cancer!

Alan Dysert dies

In a heartfelt post on social media on Sunday, Michele wrote, “While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime.”

“Alan lived an extraordinary life. From his humble beginnings as a farm boy in Illinois, he went on to become an actor, musician, writer, filmmaker, producer, and beloved acting teacher,” she added.

“Many knew him from his years on All My Children, while thousands of others knew him as the teacher and mentor who encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. He was a life changer!!”

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Alan Dysert's career

Dysert first appeared in All My Children in 1979. He left the show in 1981 but returned for another stint in 1988-90.

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“My scenes are written better than stuff on nighttime TV,” he told People magazine in a 1981 interview. “This is such a fun role! I love it.”

After All My Children, he worked as a producer and director. He directed, produced and acted in the 2015 film The Senator. He also taught acting in The Actor’s School, founded by him in 1991.

Alan Dysert's early life

Born on June 12, 1951, Dysert was raised in Oakwood, Illinois. He graduated from Oakwood High School and the University of Illinois.

He started working in real estate and did stand-up before working on the ABC sitcom Soap in 1978. He also starred in Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie (1980).

Alan Dysert cancer battle

Dysert had earlier discussed being diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer” in his memoir. A synopsis states that he underwent “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans to date.”

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Alan is survived by his wife and their sons, Cody and Cooper.

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