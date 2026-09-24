Actor Mushtaq Khan Dies At 56 After Battle With Cancer

Actor Mushtaq Khan has died after battling cancer.
His business partner confirmed the news of his demise.
Mushtaq Khan’s funeral will be held on Friday at the Yari Road Kabristan, Mumbai.
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday (September 24). Best known for his comic roles in Hindi cinema, the actor breathed his last after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 56.
Mushtaq Khan death reason
His business partner Shivam, confirming the news to HT City, said, "He passed away around 7 pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari and All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta also confirmed Mushtaq Khan's death.
Gupta told SCREEN that Mushtaq Khan had been diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and had recovered, but it relapsed two weeks ago. He was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
Mushtaq Khan’s funeral will be held on Friday (September 25) at the Yari Road Kabristan, Mumbai.
Mushtaq Khan's film career
Born in Baihar town in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district, Mushtaq made his film debut with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to do supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, making him one of the most popular names.
In his career spanning more than four decades, Khan appeared in films like Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Raja, Hera Pheri, Rowdy Rathore, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Jodi No. 1, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Welcome, Wanted and Oh My God!, among others.
His recent films include Stree, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2, Stree 2, Vanvaas, Baby John, Dhoom Dhaam and Jaat.
He also worked in television in shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.