Former Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry Sues Organisation Over 2025 Stage Fall

Gabrielle Henry reportedly filed the suit in Delaware Superior Court on September 21.
The complaint concerns her fall from the stage during the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok.
The filing names the Miss Universe Organisation, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA.
Nearly a year after the Bangkok fall, Miss Universe Jamaica Gabrielle Henry has reportedly sued the Miss Universe Organisation and its parent companies, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA.
PEOPLE reported that she filed the complaint in Delaware Superior Court on September 21, and it lists five counts: negligent hiring, retention and supervision; negligence; negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress; and premises liability.
Gabrielle Henry sues Miss Universe Organisation
The incident was captured on video, prompting concern from fans and drawing widespread attention. In the complaint, Henry says the defendants failed to protect the stage and later deepened the harm through the fallout from the fall.
Miss Universe stage fall Thailand
Henry was on the runway at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok when she fell from the stage. In her complaint, she says she followed the planned walk on November 19, 2025, before plunging five feet through an opening that had no mark and no cover.
The filing says the cavity held concrete and lighting equipment. Henry also contends that the lighting aimed at her face was so intense it impaired her view and caused the fall.
She further says other contestants had complained about the lighting. After she fell, the setup was allegedly changed by adding bright white lights to highlight the edge of the stage.
The complaint also accuses the Miss Universe Organisation and the other defendants of acting in a "wanton, reckless, and consciously indifferent manner" toward Henry and the other contestants.
Henry described the fall as the "most traumatic moment" of her life. She says the media coverage that followed caused, and continues to cause, severe emotional distress, separate from the distress tied to her physical injuries.
At the time of the pageant, Henry was a practising ophthalmologist. She alleges her injuries kept her from resuming her medical residency after she was released from hospital.
She also says she has continued to experience neurological and cognitive symptoms. According to the complaint, she still needs ongoing care, rehabilitation and follow-up treatment.
What Miss Universe Organisation said
The organisation informed PEOPLE that it had not received the suit. “The Organization has not been served with, nor has it received, any lawsuit, claim, demand letter, or subpoena from Ms. Henry or anyone acting on her behalf. We are therefore not in a position to comment on claims we have not seen,” he said.
It said production responsibility, including the venue, stage and on-site safety, belonged to MGI and Miss Universe Thailand under the direction of Mr Nawat Itsaragrisil.
“When those parties failed to cover Ms. Henry's hospital expenses and left her unattended, the Miss Universe Organisation stepped in and paid them, despite having no obligation to do so,” the organisation said.