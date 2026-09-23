Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings From Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With His National Award In Hand

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, a day after winning his first Best Actor National Award.
He placed the trophy at Lord Ganesha’s feet after offering prayers at the pandal.
The actor was honoured for his performance in Chandu Champion at the 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat.
Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday (September 23), a day after winning his first Best Actor National Award for Chandu Champion, and placed the trophy at Lord Ganesha’s feet. He also posted a photo from the pandal and thanked Bappa.
Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja
Kartik wore a traditional light blue kurta at the Mumbai pandal. He prayed first, then respectfully put the award before the deity. Later, he posted a photo from the visit on social media.
"My Sukh-karta dukh-harta 🙏🏻Blessed beyond words ✨Thank you bappa !! (sic)," he captioned the post.
Kartik Aaryan bags his first National Award
Kartik was named Best Actor at the 72nd National Film Awards 2024 ceremony in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on Tuesday (September 22). He shared the honour with veteran actor Mammootty, who received the award for his Malayalam film Bramayugam.
In the 2024 sports biopic, he portrayed Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist.
Kabir Khan directed the film, which also featured Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Rajpal Yadav. Despite mixed reviews, Kartik received praise for his performance.
After the award ceremony, Kartik shared pics with his award and his parents. He also reflected on his path from Gwalior and the early dream that led him to acting.
“Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor,” he wrote.
“A dream of a small town boy...the dream of every actor in the country...The National Award for Best Actor,” he added.
He also thanked director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for their trust in him as Murlikant Petkar.
He also dedicated the award to Paralympians across India and to those who keep pursuing their goals despite setbacks.
Kartik thanked his parents, friends and team for standing by him throughout the journey.
Kartik's upcoming projects
Kartik will be next seen in Naagzilla, a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. He plays an icchadhari naag (shape-shifting snake).
Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have backed the project.
He also has Captain India in his kitty.