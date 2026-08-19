Kartik Aaryan Sustains Severe Knee Injury On Kabir Khan's Film Set, To Undergo Surgery

Kartik Aaryan suffered a severe knee injury during the final day of shooting for director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama in Mumbai.
Aaryan was rushed to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim and is scheduled to undergo knee surgery within a day.
The injury occurred while filming major action sequences for the sports drama, inspired by real-life athlete Tajamul Islam.
Actor Kartik Aaryan sustained a severe knee injury on the final day of shooting for director Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama. The incident occurred during major action sequences scheduled for the final two days of the production.
Kartik, who was shooting in Mumbai, was rushed to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mahim. He will undergo knee surgery within a day, India Today reported.
Neither Kartik nor the film's team has spoken about the injury.
About Kartik's film with Kabir Khan
Kartik, 35, plays a kickboxing coach to a young girl from Kashmir in the upcoming sports drama, inspired by real-life athlete Tajamul Islam.
The film marks Kartik's debut as a producer and launches his banner Dopamine Studios. Dopamine Studios and Kabir Khan Films co-produced the project, which was shot across Mumbai and Kashmir.
It marks the second collaboration between Kartik and Kabir. They previously worked together on Chandu Champion (2024), a biopic of India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. Although the film struggled at the box office, the performance won Kartik his maiden National Film Award for Best Actor.
Kartik's upcoming projects
Aaryan needs rest to recover now. He will then return to fulfil his pending commitments. His first project after recovery is Basu's upcoming untitled romantic film co-starring Sreeleela.
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is producing the romance film. The project has been filming in stretches across the country for over a year.
The film was originally scheduled for release on December 5, 2025. The date was postponed indefinitely.
Kartik's last film was the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans. It starred Ananya Panday as the female lead.
The film opened to poor reviews and tanked at the box office.