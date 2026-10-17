Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend BTS Shows Sai Pallavi’s Fierce Sita Avatar; Massive 10,000-Member Crew Confirmed

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend releases this Diwali.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it's the first chapter in a two-part saga that concludes in 2027.
Makers have dropped a new promo including behind-the-scenes glimpses, along with a brief chat among Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari.
Premiering this Diwali, Nitesh Tiwari's star-studded Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has dropped new behind-the-scenes material. In a newly unveiled promo, producer Namit Malhotra chats with Ranbir and Tiwari about the shoot, revealing that an unprecedented global network of over 10,000 technicians is driving the film's production.
“A LIFE SIZED EPIC. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the big screen,” wrote the filmmakers, sharing the behind-the-scenes footage. The promo depicts Ram, Ravana and Sita dealing with various obstacles.
The international promo released three weeks ahead of the movie's release, introduces Lord Rama as 'not a God, but a man'. The new TV spot for Ramayana marks the beginning of the film’s formal international promotional campaign, led by Sony Pictures International Entertainment, which has acquired the worldwide distribution rights.
Ramayana BTS Promo Unveiled
The new promotional video of Ramayana opens with Ranbir saying, “Ramayana. Let’s see it in the best way possible. Namit describes it, saying, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.” Nitesh chimes in, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”
“When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” says Namit, as Ranbir adds, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry.” The producer also emphasised the staggering number of people involved in the two-part saga, “Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide.”
Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as the formidable Demon King Ravana, the star-studded mythological epic also includes Sunny Deol (Hanuman), Ravie Dubey (Lakshman), and veteran actor Arun Govil (King Dasharatha).
Designed as a grand two-part cinematic saga, the opening chapter is set to hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with the second installment arriving as a Diwali release in 2027.