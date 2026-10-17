Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend BTS Shows Sai Pallavi’s Fierce Sita Avatar; Massive 10,000-Member Crew Confirmed

“When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” says Namit, as Ranbir adds, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry.” The producer also emphasised the staggering number of people involved in the two-part saga, “Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide.”