Ranbir Kapoor apologised for his Dussehra speech gaffe at the Ramayana event in Chennai.
The actor quoted Rockstar lyrics while explaining his verbal slip-up involving the word “jeet”.
Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana adaptation.
Ranbir Kapoor has apologised for his Dussehra speech gaffe in Kolkata, calling it a “slip of the tongue” and clarifying that he had intended to speak about the victory of good over evil. At a grand event for Ramayana in Chennai on October 21, the actor addressed the controversy and quoted a line from his 2011 musical drama Rockstar.
“I apologise for an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event and I had a slip of the tongue. What I meant to say was, ‘Burai chahe kitni bhi taaqatwar kyun na ho, aakhir mein jeet sachchai aur achhai ki hogi’ (No matter how powerful evil may be, truth and goodness will ultimately prevail),” Ranbir said.
What did Ranbir Kapoor say at the Dussehra event?
At the Kolkata event on October 20, Ranbir had spoken about the significance of Dussehra but accidentally used the word “ant” (end) instead of “jeet” (victory). His statement suggested that truth and goodness would ultimately come to an end, rather than triumph over evil.
The mistake quickly drew attention on social media. Some users criticised the actor, particularly because he is set to portray Lord Rama in Ramayana. Others defended him, pointing out that he had acknowledged the error and apologised promptly.
Ranbir Kapoor quotes Rockstar while apologising
Explaining the verbal gaffe, Ranbir recalled working with music composer AR Rahman on Rockstar. He then quoted a line from the film’s song, “Nadaan Parindey”, to describe how his words had failed him.
“This reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rahman sir (AR Rahman) in Rockstar. What I want to say is ‘jo bhi main kehna chahoon, barbaad kare alfaaz mere’ So I truly apologise for that....” Ranbir added.
The incident follows another verbal mix-up involving the Ramayana team. Producer and distributor Dil Raju had mistakenly referred to Ranbir as Ranveer Singh at an event in Hyderabad before correcting himself.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5.