Aditya Gadhvi says his team was not involved in the garba announcement.
A viral video shows anchor Akash Trivedi asking Muslims to leave.
Gujarat VHP spokesperson says such visits are routine at garba events.
Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi has distanced himself from an announcement asking Muslims and non-Hindus to leave his Navratri event in Ahmedabad. The incident came to light after a video of the stage announcement went viral on social media, prompting criticism and a clarification from the singer.
The incident took place on Wednesday at the ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’ programme at Savvana Party Plot on Shela Road. According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Gadhvi said the announcement was neither his doing nor his message.
What was said at Aditya Gadhvi’s garba event?
In the viral video, anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi is heard saying, “A humble request to any ‘vidharmi’ (non-Hindus) and Muslims to leave the ground. The Vishva Hindu Parishad has come here to protect Sanatan Dharma.”
Trivedi also announced a helpline number and asked attendees to report people they considered suspicious. Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput told PTI that Bajrang Dal volunteers routinely visited garba events and asked organisers to prevent non-Hindus from entering venues.
Aditya Gadhvi issues clarification
Following the backlash, Gadhvi stated on Instagram, distancing himself and his team from the announcement.
“A few words from me, because a lot is being said in my name. I am an artist. I am a proud Hindu. Navratri is the most sacred time of my year, and standing on a stage singing for Maa Ambe in front of thousands of people dancing garba is the greatest blessing of my life (sic),” he wrote.
“What happened at the event was not my doing, and it was not my message. A group of people took over the backstage and used my platform to do something I would never do. My team and the anchor were not consulted and we were not involved in any capacity (sic),” he added.
Gadhvi said people of different faiths had traditionally participated in garba together. “Anyone who comes to a garba with love and respect for Maa (Durga) is welcome in my circle. That is not politics. That is just how I was raised. My stage is for music and for devotion. Jai Ambe ,” he concluded.
Known internationally for his Gujarati music, Gadhvi rose to wider prominence with Khalasi, his viral Coke Studio Bharat track.