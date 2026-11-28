He also expressed admiration for the way she balances family and work. "The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu."