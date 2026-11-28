Aditya Dhar shared unseen vacation photographs while celebrating Yami Gautam’s 38th birthday.
The filmmaker credited Yami with making him a better and stronger person.
The couple married in 2021 and welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024.
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam turned 38 on Saturday, and filmmaker Aditya Dhar marked her birthday with a loving Instagram post. Sharing a series of unseen vacation photos, he offered a glimpse into their life together and wrote a note celebrating who she is. The filmmaker also credited his wife with profoundly influencing him.
Aditya Dhar shares unseen pictures with Yami Gautam
In his birthday message, Yami was called “the most beautiful woman I have ever known”. Aditya wrote, "Happy Birthday, Yami, the most beautiful woman I have ever known. ❤️ Your smile has a way of lighting up not just a room but my entire world. You are my home, my biggest strength, my fiercest supporter and the person who has pushed me to become the man I am today."
He also expressed admiration for the way she balances family and work. "The way you pour so much love into our family while giving your all to everything you do leaves me in awe every single day. I don’t know how you manage to do it all and still put up with me! May life give you back a thousand times the happiness, love and blessings you bring into ours. Never stop dreaming, never stop shining and never forget just how extraordinary you are. Here’s to a lifetime of holding your hand, cheering you on and falling in love with you, over and over again. #YamiPaglu."
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s love story
Yami and Aditya first met while working on the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Their professional association gradually developed into friendship during the film’s promotions before turning into a relationship. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, attended by close family members.
They welcomed their son, Vedavid, in May 2024. The couple have largely kept their family life away from the public eye.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam’s upcoming projects
Aditya recently celebrated the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which reportedly crossed ₹1,000 crore in domestic collections and ₹1,800 crore worldwide. While reports have suggested another collaboration with Ranveer Singh, no official announcement has been made.
Yami will next appear in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, directed by Ajay Singh. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 17.