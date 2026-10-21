Rashmika Mandanna asked Vijay Deverakonda to marry her daily for 12 months.
Vijay said he tested their relationship through emotional and career-related ups and downs.
Vijay revealed he proposed to Rashmika during their Udaipur wedding celebrations in February 2026.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda dated for years before marrying in February 2026. On Koffee With Karan 9, they revealed that getting married was not an immediate, mutual decision. While Rashmika was ready, Vijay asked her to pose the question 100 times. She eventually asked him every day for a year before he agreed.
Why Vijay Deverakonda took a year to say yes
Rashmika recalled being ready when marriage first came up at home. “I was like, ‘I’m ready. I want to get married,’” she said. Vijay responded, “Women always know much earlier. They are more mature and smarter.”
Vijay later explained that marriage was too important a decision to make on an emotional impulse. “I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship,” he said, explaining that he wanted to see how they handled difficult days, career pressures, and emotional ups and downs before committing.
He added that he wanted to know whether marriage would still feel right through changing circumstances. “Through all of it, if marriage still feels so important, then we should do it,” he said. ‘I’m a really sensitive guy’
Vijay admitted that fear of getting hurt had made him cautious. “I am a really sensitive guy even though I have this rough exterior. And I know that I hurt immensely, so I think that fear makes me protect myself a lot, which, unfortunately, she had to deal with, but now it’s beautiful,” he said.
Rashmika said she understood his perspective and continued asking with the “same intensity” every day. “I am a full romantic,” she added.
How Vijay proposed to Rashmika
Vijay also revealed that he planned to propose during a December holiday in Italy but eventually popped the question during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. He said he wanted Rashmika to have that romantic moment rather than miss out on it because of his reservations.
The couple married in February 2026. Their conversation offered a glimpse into the personal doubts behind their decision, with Vijay explaining that his hesitation was about being certain of their relationship rather than a lack of love.