Vijay Deverakonda’s message for Rashmika Mandanna

Calling Rashmika his closest companion, Vijay described her as one of the best parts of his life. In his note, he wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”