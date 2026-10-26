Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna his best friend and wife in a social media post.
Rashmika addressed the backlash in an eight-page statement defending their relationship.
Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her on KWK 9.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the online criticism surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna with a blunt message on social media. Sharing a video and a photograph featuring his wife, the actor celebrated their relationship and made it clear that the backlash had not affected their happiness. He also had a strong message for those who continued to question their marriage.
Vijay Deverakonda’s message for Rashmika Mandanna
Calling Rashmika his closest companion, Vijay described her as one of the best parts of his life. In his note, he wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”
The actor’s post directly addressed those criticising their relationship, with his closing line making his frustration unmistakable.
What Rashmika Mandanna said about the backlash
Vijay’s post followed an eight-page statement by Rashmika, in which she criticised the online reaction to their Koffee With Karan 9 appearance. Defending their relationship, she declared, “I am OBSESSED with my man. When did that become a bad thing?”
She also explained that Vijay’s decision to take time before marriage was about understanding each other better. Rashmika highlighted his support during difficult moments and criticised people targeting her family, describing their behaviour as bullying disguised as feminism.
Why Vijay and Rashmika faced criticism
The controversy intensified after the couple discussed their relationship on Koffee With Karan. Vijay said Rashmika had asked him 100 times to marry her, while she revealed that a year of conversations was needed to convince him. Their remarks prompted online speculation about who was more committed.
The actors first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam (2018), followed by Dear Comrade (2019). After years of keeping their relationship largely private, they married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with ceremonies celebrating Telugu and Kodava traditions. They are currently appearing together in the Telugu film Ranabaali, which is running in theatres.