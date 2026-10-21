Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Wait Continues? India Vs New Zealand Predicted XI For 1st T20I In Christchurch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection will also attract attention, but captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the young batter may have to wait for his opportunity. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to open, with Ishan Kishan providing another left-handed batting option. Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube could add stability and power through the middle overs, while Axar Patel offers an all-round option.