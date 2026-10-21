Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Wait Continues? India Vs New Zealand Predicted XI For 1st T20I In Christchurch

India begin their five-match T20I series on October 22 in Christchurch
Bhuvneshwar Kumar could feature in India's pace attack
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have to wait for his international opportunity
India will begin their five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the visitors will look to start the tour positively after their recent T20I series against West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw.
With several options available across batting, spin and pace, India face important selection decisions ahead of the opening encounter. The IND vs NZ 1st T20I predicted XI will likely feature an aggressive opening pair, an experienced middle order and a balanced bowling attack suited to New Zealand conditions.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Focus
The return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the major talking points ahead of the opening T20I. The experienced pacer could bring valuable new-ball swing at Hagley Oval, where seam movement may challenge India's batters and bowlers alike. Arshdeep Singh is another strong option to lead the pace attack, while Prince Yadav could compete for a place in the final XI.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's selection will also attract attention, but captain Shreyas Iyer has indicated that the young batter may have to wait for his opportunity. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to open, with Ishan Kishan providing another left-handed batting option. Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube could add stability and power through the middle overs, while Axar Patel offers an all-round option.
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XI
India could prefer a pace-heavy combination for the Christchurch conditions, with Axar Patel serving as the primary spin-bowling all-rounder. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to exploit home conditions through their fast bowlers and an aggressive top order. The hosts are expected to rely on Finn Allen and Tim Seifert for a quick start, with Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell strengthening the middle order.
The final selection will depend on the pitch and conditions on match day. Here are the probable XIs for the opening contest.
India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy.