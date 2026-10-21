Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Granted Tax-Free Status In West Bengal

Ramayana releases on November 5.
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced the film to be tax-free in the state.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
Ahead of its November 5 release, Nitesh Tiwari’s star-studded Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has been declared tax-free in West Bengal, following a festive Dussehra announcement by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The announcement came during the Dussehra celebrations held at Central Park in Salt Lake, Kolkata, on Tuesday, October 20. The event was also joined by members of the film's team.
Ramayana To Be Tax-Free In West Bengal
The event was organised by Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad under the theme 'Ram Er Ayodhya – Ram Ki Ayodhya'. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ravie Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, were also present at the venue.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Adhikari said, "The Ramayana film has been made tax-free. The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files—all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana. In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."
The Chief Minister also proposed that a spate of films exploring India's mythological stories could be coming soon. "In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata."
Kapoor shared his delight on attending the festival in Kolkata, saying, "It is a matter of great happiness and good fortune for us to come to this sacred land of Kolkata and celebrate Dussehra with all of you.. Dussehra reminds us of a very beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil may be, ultimately, truth and goodness triumph."
He added, "So, spread love, spread happiness, and try to always remain on the path of truth. On behalf of the ‘Ramayana’ team, I would like to wish all of you a happy Dussehra. Jai Shri Ram."
Yash recounted his ties with the city, his fond memories of his last visit back when he was a theatre artist, "The last time I came here by train was, I think, in 2004 or 2005. My journey in theatre began here for the first time. From breakfast until the evening, I ate so many sweets. I still remember it to this day — those rasgullas, gulab jamuns and so many other sweets."
Ramayana Cast, Release Details
Backed by Prime Focus Studios, DNEG, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the upcoming two-part Ramayana spectacle will hit global theaters on November 5, 2026, with its second chapter following in Diwali 2027. The saga is anchored by Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Rama), Sai Pallavi (Sita), Yash (Ravana), and Sunny Deol (Hanuman), supported by a powerhouse cast featuring Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Sony Pictures will handle global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.