Tanishaa Questions Sai Pallavi Casting

Insisting why she felt Sai was miscast as Sita, Tanishaa said, “Also, #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor, but unfortunately for me, completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals! And the visual storytelling and acting are all fantastic! #Yash as Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must-watch!”