Ramayana released on November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead the epic adaptation.
Nitesh Tiwari directed the saga.
Actor Tanishaa Mukerji (Kajol’s sister) recently weighed in on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, raving about Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram while dismissing Sai Pallavi as "completely miscast" as Sita. Her blunt critique adds fresh fuel to the casting debate that has tailed both leads both online and off ever since the teaser dropped, sharpening right through the film's grand theatrical release earlier this month.
Hailing Ram and Ravana as complementary forces, Tanishaa pushed back against early media narratives to praise Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation: "Watching #Ramayana late but finally! Here's my take ! I just have to say the media is soooo misleading. It is all ram! #RanbirKapoor is outstanding. I thought after I loved him in Animal I might not connect him with lord Ram. But OMG! He's perfect!"
Tanishaa Questions Sai Pallavi Casting
Insisting why she felt Sai was miscast as Sita, Tanishaa said, “Also, #saipallavi I’m sure is a great actor, but unfortunately for me, completely miscast as #sita! She disconnects me completely from the visuals! And the visual storytelling and acting are all fantastic! #Yash as Ravan is superb! He has surpassed all expectations, proving he takes his role to perfection! Both lord Ram and Ravan are played by actors who have embodied their roles to perfection! Ravan is A good match for Ram! A must-watch!”
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.